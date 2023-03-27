The New York Mets designated first baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf for assignment on Monday, ending his short tenure with the team.

In a corresponding move, the Mets added right-hander Tommy Hunter to the 26-man roster.

When the Mets acquired Ruf at the trade deadline last summer from the San Francisco Giants for infielder J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and two pitching prospects, they hoped he'd provide a productive right-handed bat.

Instead, he hit .152 with no home runs, seven RBIs and a slugging percentage of .197. This spring, Ruf batted .167 in 11 games, driving in one run.

The 36-year-old is due $3.25 million from the Mets.

In eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Giants and Mets, Ruf has a career average of .239 with 67 homers and 202 RBIs.

Hunter, 36, went 0-1 with a 2.42 ERA in 18 relief appearances for the Mets last season. He didn't allow a run in seven appearances this spring, giving up four hits while striking out 11 in nine innings.