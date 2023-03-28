Second baseman Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a seven-year, $106.5 million contract extension that includes an eighth-year club option, sources told ESPN, locking up the biggest breakout star last year potentially through 2031.

Coming off a 2022 in which he made his first All-Star team, won a Gold Glove and finished behind only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the AL with 7.4 Wins Above Replacement, Giménez agreed to a deal that will start in 2024. It buys out his three years of arbitration and at least four years of free agency, with an option that could take the overall value of the deal to $128 million.

Acquired as part of the blockbuster deal that sent All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets in January 2021, Giménez won the second-base job in Cleveland last year and proceeded to hit .297/.371/.466 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He patrolled the middle infield with shortstop Amed Rosario, who arrived in the Lindor deal as well, helping the smooth transition that allowed Cleveland to remain the class of the American League Central, with first- or second-place finishes in each of the last seven seasons.

Cleveland's history of signing top young talent to long-term extensions dates to the mid-1990s, when it popularized the practice. The Guardians last year extended star third baseman José Ramírez through 2028 and also have top closer Emmanuel Clase signed through the 2028 season. Their pursuit of other deals has been persistent this spring, and reliever Trevor Stephan -- another 2022 breakout -- could be the next player to sign, according to sources.

With one of the best farm systems in baseball, Cleveland is primed to remain competitive despite a payroll that's consistently among the bottom half of the sport -- and, over the last two seasons, the bottom five. In the years after their 2016 AL pennant, Cleveland pushed its payroll to the $120 million-plus range but in 2023 is due to pay around $90 million in salary.

Others with whom Cleveland has spoken about long-term deals include Rosario, starter Triston McKenzie and outfielder Steven Kwan, the latter two of whom were drafted and developed by the team.