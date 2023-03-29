        <
          2023 MLB Opening Week: How to watch games on ESPN

          Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
          3:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          MLB's 2023 Opening Day is finally here!

          All 30 teams will play in 15 games Thursday, with 30 of the best pitchers across the majors taking the mound, headlined by eight Cy Young Award winners.

          ESPN will air a number of the weekend's most exciting matchups, including the reigning champion Astros and new member Jose Abreu opening the season against the White Sox, the 2020 MVP's former team. The primetime Opening Night showdown will also feature Houston's World Series banner-raising ceremony and festivities.

          Which games from Opening Weekend can you watch on ESPN? We've got you covered.

          Thursday, March 30

          4:05 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

          The pitching matchup: Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom

          How to watch: ESPN+

          7 p.m. ET: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

          The pitching matchup: Dylan Cease vs. Framber Valdez

          How to watch: ESPN

          Friday, March 31

          10:10 p.m. ET: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

          The pitching matchup: Merrill Kelly vs. Dustin May

          How to watch: ESPN+

          Sunday, April 2

          1:35 p.m. ET: San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees

          The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Domingo German

          How to watch: ESPN+

          7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

          The pitching matchup: Bailey Falter vs. Martin Perez

          How to watch: ESPN