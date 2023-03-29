MLB's 2023 Opening Day is finally here!

All 30 teams will play in 15 games Thursday, with 30 of the best pitchers across the majors taking the mound, headlined by eight Cy Young Award winners.

ESPN will air a number of the weekend's most exciting matchups, including the reigning champion Astros and new member Jose Abreu opening the season against the White Sox, the 2020 MVP's former team. The primetime Opening Night showdown will also feature Houston's World Series banner-raising ceremony and festivities.

Which games from Opening Weekend can you watch on ESPN? We've got you covered.

Season preview: How all 30 teams rank as baseball returns | Predictions

New rules: What you need to know | Passan: Welcome to a new era

MLB Rank 2023: Who are baseball's 100 best players? | Snubs

Passan's bold predictions | Your guide to MLB's offseason chaos

Thursday, March 30

The pitching matchup: Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom

How to watch: ESPN+

The pitching matchup: Dylan Cease vs. Framber Valdez

How to watch: ESPN

Friday, March 31

The pitching matchup: Merrill Kelly vs. Dustin May

How to watch: ESPN+

Sunday, April 2

The pitching matchup: TBD vs. Domingo German

How to watch: ESPN+

The pitching matchup: Bailey Falter vs. Martin Perez

How to watch: ESPN