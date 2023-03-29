The Philadelphia Phillies acquired center fielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for minor league pitcher Billy Sullivan.

To make room for Pache on the 40-man roster, the Phillies placed first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 60-day injured list. Hoskins will undergo surgery Thursday for a torn ACL and is out for the season.

Pache, 24, hit .166 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 91 games for the A's in 2022. But it's his defense the Phillies want.

Pache tied for fifth among American League center fielders with five defensive runs saved in 2022 and posted a .995 fielding percentage.

Sullivan, 23, went 5-1 with a 4.59 ERA in 44 games (two starts) for Double-A Reading last year. The 6-foot-2 right-hander was drafted in the 17th round by the Phils in 2017.