The Atlanta Braves and infielder Orlando Arcia have agreed to a three-year, $7.3 million contract that includes a team option for 2026, sources have confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The team option is worth $2 million and includes a $1 million buyout, sources told Olney. The deal was first reported Thursday by FanSided.

Arcia had been entering the final year of his previous deal with the Braves and was set to make $1.3 million this season. The eight-year veteran will begin the season as Atlanta's starting shortstop after winning the job in spring training, prompting the Braves to demote infield prospects Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake to the minors.

Arcia, 28, played well in a part-time role with the Braves last season, batting .244 with nine home runs and 30 RBI in 209 at-bats. He served as Atlanta's starting second baseman for a two-month stretch when star Ozzie Albies was out with a broken foot, although his primary position in the majors has been shortstop.

Arcia is a career .253 hitter with 53 homers in parts of seven seasons with the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.