Cleveland Guardians right-handed reliever Trevor Stephan agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

The contract puts Stephan under contract through the 2026 season. The deal also has club options for the 2027 and '28 seasons.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

The team also announced its seven-year extension for second baseman Andres Gimenez. Financial terms were not disclosed but sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the deal is worth $106.5 million. The contract also has a club option for the 2030 season.

Stephan, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $730,000 earlier this month, just above the major league minimum of $720,000.

Stephan posted a 6-5 record with a 2.69 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 63⅔ innings over 66 relief appearances last season.

A Rule 5 draft section in 2020, Stephan led the club with 82 strikeouts in relief and gave manager Terry Francona a dependable setup man for elite closer Emmanuel Clase. He turned it up in the postseason, striking out 11 of 18 batters faced over 5⅔ hitless innings.

He owns a 9-6 mark with a 3.54 ERA in 109 career relief appearances with the Guardians.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.