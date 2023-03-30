Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg was put on the 60-day injured list Thursday as he recovers from an operation for thoracic outlet syndrome.

General manager Mike Rizzo said the 2019 World Series MVP is simply resting at this point.

"He's not doing anything, baseball-wise. I met with him yesterday. We had a good discussion. He's not going to be here today. He felt that he didn't want to distract from the opening day festivities," Rizzo said.

It is not clear when, or even whether, Strasburg might pitch again in the majors.