Houston Astros receive 2022 World Series rings

The Astros go up 5-3 thanks to Yordan Alvarez' 3-run double in the seventh. (0:41)

The Houston Astros were presented with their 2022 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony before their 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The Astros swept the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees before defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games for their second Fall Classic title.

In Game 4, Houston's Cristian Javier and three relievers (Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly) notably threw the first combined no-hitter in postseason history and the second no-hitter in World Series history.

Those features from their run are among the details highlighted in the intricate design of their new jewelry: