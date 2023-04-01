CHICAGO -- The Milwaukee Brewers placed infielder Luis Urías on the 10-day injured list on Saturday and selected outfielder Joey Wiemer from Triple-A Nashville.

Before Saturday's game against the Cubs, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Urías is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a strained left hamstring.

"It's a solid hamstring strain, six to eight weeks, probably closer to eight, so it is significant," Counsell said. "It's unfortunate, but we will have to fill in around him, get him back in hopefully late May or early June."

Urias was injured Thursday on Opening Day, when he went 0-for-4. In 119 games last season, he hit .239 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs.

Owen Miller, who has been mixing time between the outfield and infield, will spend the majority of his time in the infield in the absence of Urías.

Wiemer will make his major league debut Saturday, slated to start in center and bat ninth. In 2022, he hit .256 with 21 home runs and 77 RBIs in stints with Nashville and Double-A Biloxi.