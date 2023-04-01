The Seattle Mariners placed starting pitcher Robbie Ray on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left flexor strain and recalled fellow left-hander Gabe Speier from Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners also acquired infielder/outfielder Nick Solak from the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

Ray, 31, allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks in 3⅓ innings in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The American League Cy Young Award winner in 2021 with Toronto, Ray is 74-71 with a 3.96 ERA in 226 career games (222 starts) with the Detroit Tigers (2014), Arizona Diamondbacks (2015-20), Blue Jays (2020-21) and Mariners.

Speier, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals in November. He was 0-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 17 games (one start) with the Royals last season.

The Reds had designated Solak, 28, for assignment Thursday, having never played a regular-season game with the team.

Solak has appeared in 253 career games, all with the Texas Rangers (2019-22). He is a .252 hitter with 21 home runs, 93 RBIs and 117 runs. The Reds had purchased his contract from the Rangers in November.