The Atlanta Braves are planning to retire the No. 25 of former five-time All-Star center fielder Andruw Jones in September.

Jones will be the 11th Braves player in history to have his number retired.

"It's a great honor getting your number retired. You don't think about things like that while you're playing. You just play the game you love," said Jones. "I'm thankful to the Braves for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love."

Jones will be honored during a pregame celebration Sept. 9, ahead of the Braves' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jones, 45, batted .254 with 434 home runs and 1,289 RBIs during his 17-year career, with 12 of them coming with the Braves (1996-2007). He was a 10-time Gold Glove winner.

Jones joins Dale Murphy, Bobby Cox, Chipper Jones, Warren Spahn, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Phil Niekro, Eddie Mathews, Hank Aaron and Tom Glavine as players to have numbers retired by the Braves.