The New York Mets released first baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf on Monday after designating him for assignment last week.

The Mets were unable to find a trade partner for the 36-year-old, who is now a free agent. The Mets added right-hander Tommy Hunter to the 26-man roster after Ruf's DFA last week.

When the Mets acquired Ruf at the trade deadline last summer from the San Francisco Giants for infielder J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and two pitching prospects, they hoped he would provide a productive right-handed bat.

Instead, he hit .152 with no home runs, seven RBIs and a slugging percentage of .197. This spring, Ruf batted .167 in 11 games, driving in one run.

In eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Giants and Mets, Ruf has a career average of .239 with 67 homers and 202 RBIs.