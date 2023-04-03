The Atlanta Braves on Monday promoted rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd from the minor leagues, and the highly touted prospect is in line to make his major-league debut this week.

Dodd, who was 12-9 with a 3.36 ERA in the minors last season, will take the place of Atlanta left-handed starter Max Fried, who is nursing a hamstring strain. Dodd is in line to start Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In related transactions, the Braves optioned left-hander Jared Shuster to their Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett, Georgia, and, to make room on the 40-man roster for Dodd, 24, Atlanta designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment.

Dodd was told at the end of spring training that his major league debut was on the horizon, so he's been preparing as such.

"We knew a decision was coming, and really I had no idea what to expect," he told reporters in Florida at the end of spring training. "I'm grateful for what they decided on. I'm super excited, and I can't wait."

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound pitcher played college baseball at Southeast Missouri State. He was selected by the Braves in the third round of the 2021 MLB draft.

Dodd will oppose St. Louis left-hander Steven Matz at Busch Stadium. The Braves opened the season by taking two of three games from the Washington Nationals.