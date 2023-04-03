CHICAGO -- White Sox fans received a surprise gift at the team's home opener Monday when closer Liam Hendriks announced he is undergoing his last round of chemotherapy.

In a video message played on the scoreboard and posted to the team's official Twitter account, Hendriks said, "Happy Opening Day, Sox fans. Just want to let you know I'm starting my last round of chemo today. So, I'll see you guys on the South Side soon."

A special message from Liam Hendriks: pic.twitter.com/kSE1bjBkZD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 3, 2023

Hendriks, 34, announced that he was beginning treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma on Jan. 8. He missed spring training but as the season approached, a hopeful sign emerged last week when the White Sox decided against placing Hendriks on the 60-day disabled list.

"He is making very good progress," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told the media late in spring training. "While we don't currently have a specific timeline available to share with you on his potential return, those of you that pay close attention to our roster will notice that we have not placed him on the 60-day IL, and that is on purpose."

Hahn reiterated those comments before the game, saying that while the club was unable to provide a timeline for a return for either Hendriks or injured reliever Garrett Crochet, both were progressing and "aren't on the 60-day IL for a reason."

Hendriks has gone 12-7 over his first two White Sox seasons with 2.66 ERA and 75 saves, second to Kenley Jansen for the most saves in the majors over that time span.