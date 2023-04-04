The Atlanta Braves placed ace left-hander Max Fried on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Saturday, with a strained left hamstring.

In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Fried, 29, suffered the injury covering first base in the fourth inning of Thursday's season-opening 7-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. He threw one warmup pitch and walked off the mound toward the clubhouse.

Fried is coming off an impressive season in which he finished second in National League Cy Young Award balloting. In 2022, Fried went 14-7 for the second consecutive season while posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.014 WHIP in 30 starts.

In seven seasons with the Braves, Fried is 54-25 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.167 WHIP in 126 games (109 starts).

Fried was selected by the San Diego Padres with the No. 7 pick of the 2012 draft and was traded to the Braves in December 2014.