The Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Austin Hedges on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday.

Hedges, 30, started the first three games behind the plate and went 0-for-7 with a walk and a run scored.

He is a career .189 hitter with 66 homers and 207 RBIs in 608 games with San Diego, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

The Pirates selected the contract of catcher Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move. Right-hander Edwin Uceta was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Heineman.