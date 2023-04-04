Nestor Cortes debuts mustache-themed cleats

Nestor Cortes shows off the heads-up play, cutting the ball off behind home plate and throwing the runner out at third base. (0:40)

New York Yankees starter Nestor Cortes is one of the more colorful players in the game -- his hesitation windup alone would qualify, but he's also capable of incredible heads-up plays, like one against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night when he threw out someone at first from behind home plate.

Perhaps Cortes' most distinctive feature is his mustache. In a world where the 'stache has taken a back seat to either a clean-shaven look or a full beard, Cortes proudly rocks the lip sweater like it's the 1970s. In fact, it's so much a part of his look that his new cleats are decorated to match.

Nestor Cortes matching from head to toe 〰️ 😅 pic.twitter.com/0Rzpe1BBHO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2023

Never change, Nestor.