MIAMI -- Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt.

Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arraez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He got caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him.

Chisholm slid headfirst into Farmer's left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play.

He walked off with Miami manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.