Bryce Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last fall.

The Philadelphia Phillies said Harper hit on the field before Tuesday night's 4-1 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

A two-time National League MVP, Harper had surgery Nov. 23 and was projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. He appears to be on track for an earlier return, and Philadelphia has Harper on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.

"It hasn't changed," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week about Harper's timeline. "We just continue to be hopeful. The good thing so far is everything has been positive with his rehab."

Harper tore his ulnar collateral ligament in April 2022, forcing him to be the Phillies' designated hitter for 90 regular-season games and the entire postseason.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.