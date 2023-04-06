The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list Thursday with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The 35-year-old reliever has a 2.45 ERA in three appearances out of the bullpen this season.

McHugh is 67-46 with a 3.68 ERA in 308 games (126 starts) over 11 seasons with five teams.

The Braves recalled left-hander and top prospect Jared Shuster in a corresponding transaction.

Shuster, 24, struggled in his major league debut Sunday against the Washington Nationals, allowing four runs on six hits with five walks in 4⅔ innings.

The 2020 first-round pick was 7-10 with a 3.29 ERA in 27 games (25 starts) last season between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett.