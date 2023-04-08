The San Francisco Giants re-signed first baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf to a minor league contract on Saturday.

The Giants traded Ruf last August to the New York Mets, who released him April 2. He batted a combined .204 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 118 games last season.

Ruf is a career .239/.329/.432 hitter with 67 home runs and 202 RBIs in 561 games with the Phillies (2012-16), Giants (2020-22) and Mets.

Also Saturday, the Giants placed Roberto Perez on the 60-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain and called up fellow catcher Austin Wynns from Triple-A Sacramento.

The team also announced that catcher Joey Bart will begin a rehab assignment at Sacramento. Bart landed on the 10-day injured list on April 2 with a mid-back strain.