          Travis d'Arnaud goes on concussion IL after plate collision

          10:46 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Atlanta Braves placed catcher Travis d'Arnaud on the seven-day concussion injured list Sunday.

          The 34-year-old veteran was injured in a collision at the plate with San Diego's Rougned Odor in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

          "He's had a few of them," manager Brian Snitker said of d'Arnaud's history of concussions. "That's nothing to mess around with."

          The Braves recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

          Through eight games, d'Arnaud is batting .333 with three doubles and five RBIs.

          An All-Star in 2022, d'Arnaud is a career .253 hitter with 97 homers in 719 games with four teams.

          Tromp, 28, appeared in one game with Atlanta last season and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

          Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.