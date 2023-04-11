Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright, who led Major League Baseball with 21 wins last season, will come off the injured list and make his season debut Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Wright, 27, has been on the 15-day IL since experiencing right-shoulder inflammation this spring. He made a rehab start last Wednesday for Triple-A Gwinnett and worked six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while throwing 84 pitches.

The Braves announced Wright's pending activation from the IL after Monday's 5-4 walk-off victory over the Reds but did not announce a corresponding roster move.

Wright, the Braves' first-round draft selection in 2017, had a breakthrough season in 2022 when he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA and finished 10th in the NL Cy Young voting. He struck out 174 and walked 53 in 180 1/3 innings.

Getting Wright back in the starting rotation will be a big plus for the Braves, who have been without ace Max Fried since he strained his hamstring in the season opener. Rookies Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA), Jared Shuster (0-1, 8.31) and Dylan Dodd (1-1, 7.71) each have made two starts early this season for Atlanta.

The Braves also are missing star center fielder Michael Harris II (lower-back strain), closer Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (concussion).

