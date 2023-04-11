Tim Anderson exits the game with left knee soreness after an awkward collision at third base. (1:13)

Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two to four weeks because of a sprained left knee.

The White Sox placed Anderson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Anderson suffered the injury in a collision near third base during Monday's victory over the Minnesota Twins. The two-time All-Star was attempting to tag out Twins baserunner Matt Wallner, who slid into Anderson's legs as he went into third base.

Anderson was down for several minutes before getting up and staying in the game. He was replaced in the next inning by Romy González.

Anderson, 29, is hitting .298 while playing in every game so far this season. Last month, he was part of the star-laden roster for Team USA, which finished second in the World Baseball Classic.