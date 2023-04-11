Baltimore Orioles celebrate double by imitating sprinkler

The Baltimore Orioles seem to be going with water-themed celebrations this year.

If you haven't seen it already, check out the "Hydration Station," which the team has been using as a prop to celebrate home runs. For doubles, however, the team seems to be going with something more ... unusual.

In the first inning of Tuesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics, Austin Hays ripped a double down the left field line. When he got to second base, he imitated a sprinkler, and his teammates did this:

Come for the hit, stay for the celly. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/j9lX6dc3XG — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 11, 2023

Maybe this is why the "Hydration Station" is a thing -- don't wanna get too parched if your team is mashing, after all.