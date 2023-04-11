MINNEAPOLIS -- Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after his sore right side didn't show enough improvement in pregame workouts.

The slugging first baseman is dealing with a right intercostal strain that had already sidelined him for three games. The move to the IL is retroactive to April 8. The team announced that a corresponding roster move will be made before Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Gallo, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Minnesota in the offseason, is batting .278 with three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games.