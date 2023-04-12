PHILADELPHIA -- Luis Arraez became the first Miami Marlins player to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs in an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Before Tuesday, the Marlins were the only active major league team to not have a cycle in their history. Miami entered the National League as the Florida Marlins back in 1992.

"I had a lot of people who helped me work hard every day," Arraez said. "I want to give this to my family and my wife, who is expecting our baby."

Arraez won the American League batting title with a .316 average as a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2022 before being traded to the Marlins in a four-player deal on Jan. 20. He is 22-for-41 (.537) in 12 games to start the 2023 season. That is the highest batting average for any player through the first 12 games of a season since Frank Cattalanato hit .600 in 2000.

"I feel healthy, and I've felt that if I was healthy this year, I could do a lot of things," Arraez said.

After doubling in the first inning and connecting on a triple to the right-field corner in the sixth, Arraez's solo homer in the seventh helped provide the Marlins some cushion after a four-run lead was cut to one in the Phillies' half of the sixth inning.

"It's pretty special to be a part of it and to watch him go about his business," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "He's using the whole field and grinding out at-bats. It's been an incredible pickup."

Arraez singled to left field in the eighth off Philadelphia reliever Andrew Bellatti, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. with the final run of the night.

"I knew that I only had to get the single," Arraez said. "I just wanted to hit the ball to left field. And when he threw me a changeup middle and down, I knew that I could hit it there."

Jon Berti homered in the third inning and added an RBI single in the seventh for the Marlins, who entered the game with the lowest run total in the NL at 30 through the first 11 games. The eight runs on Tuesday were a season high. Jesus Luzardo (2-0) went six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits.

Chisholm, Yuli Gurriel and Jean Segura also had two hits for the Marlins, whose 14 hits were a season high.

Nola (0-2) was shaky for most of the night for the Phillies, allowing four earned runs and nine hits in 5⅔ innings while catching too much of the plate with his fastball. Nola's ERA in his first three starts is 7.04.

Kyle Schwarber homered for Philadelphia, while Bryson Stott went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to extend his season-opening hitting streak to 11 games. Nick Castellanos and Josh Harrison also had multihit games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.