ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager exited in the fifth inning of Tuesday night's 8-5 win against Kansas City with left hamstring tightness after running the bases.

Seager was running between first and second base after hitting an opposite-field double into the left-field corner. He appeared to make the turn around first base cleanly, but then pulled up after a few steps and gingerly went to second base.

It was the fifth game in a row for Seager to have an extra-base hit. But after touching second base, he bent down and then almost immediately started going back toward the Rangers dugout, even before a team trainer got all the way out to check on him.

The team said he was being evaluated. Josh Smith took over as the pinch-runner and remained in the game to play shortstop.

Seager is the second year of a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers. He was 2 for 2 with a walk against the Royals and is hitting .359 this season.

Before playing 151 games in his debut with the Rangers last season, Seager missed about 2 1/2 months of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a fractured right hand after getting hit by a pitch. He spent nearly a month on the IL in 2019 with a left hamstring strain, and was limited to only 26 games in 2018 because of right elbow surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.