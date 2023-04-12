PHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, prior to the team's 7-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, said Woodruff didn't recover well from his previous start and the club wanted to give him some rest.

Right-handed starter Janson Junk was called up from Triple-A to take Woodruff's spot, and Junk will start in the series finale on Wednesday, opposed by Arizona's Drey Jameson (2-0, 2.16 ERA).

Last Friday, in Woodruff's second start, Counsell took him out in the fifth inning of a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. He allowed four hits and struck out four and seemed efficient with his 84 pitches.

"He got a little tired tonight," Counsell said at the time. "That's why we took him out a little early."

Woodruff, 30, is 1-0 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts. Last season, he finished 13-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 190 strikeouts. He's spent all of his seven seasons with Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, Woodruff's teammate and Brewers ace Corbin Burnes threw eight scoreless innings as the Brewers cruised past the Diamondbacks.

Willy Adames smashed a solo homer to center field in the seventh inning as Milwaukee bounced back from being shut out in the series opener on Monday.

Burnes (1-1) -- the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner -- had two mediocre starts to begin the season but was excellent against the Diamondbacks. The hard-throwing righty gave up three hits and struck out eight, throwing just 89 pitches.

