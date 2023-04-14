ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis rookie Jordan Walker's hitting streak ended at 12 games when he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in the Cardinals' 5-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old tied the record for longest hitting streak at the start of a career by a player 20 or younger, set by Eddie Murphy, who hit in 12 straight games with the Philadelphia Athletics from Aug. 26, 1912, to Sept. 5, 1912. The longest streak at the start of a career, regardless of age, is 17 by Chuck Aleno of the 1941 Cincinnati Reds and David Dahl of the 2016 Colorado Rockies.

Walker's run was also tied for the eighth-longest streak overall to begin a career by any player to debut since 1900, according to ESPN Stats and Information research.

"He's done a nice job and played in every game," St. Louis manger Oliver Marmol said. "When you're going through a streak like that, the last thing you want to do is give the guy a day off. He did a nice job of handling everything that came with this debut and carrying it on to today. He should be proud of what he's accomplished."

On Opening Day, Walker at 20 years, 312 days became the youngest player to make his debut for the Cardinals since Rick Ankiel at 20 years, 35 days on Aug. 23, 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.