The San Francisco Giants have reached a five-year, $90 million extension with right-handed pitcher Logan Webb through the 2028 season, it was announced Friday.

Using a lively sinker/slider/changeup combo, Webb, 26, has a 31-22 record with a 3.59 ERA and 426 strikeouts in 80 starts since entering the majors with the Giants in 2019, including an 0-3 mark with a 6.35 ERA to begin this season.

He was the team's starter on Opening Day this season.

In 2022, Webb went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 192⅓ innings.

He will make $8 million in 2024, $12 million in 2025, $23 million in 2026 and in 2027, and $24 million in 2028. The deal buys out three free agent years, as Webb had been scheduled to become a free agent after the 2025 season.