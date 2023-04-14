CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox activated designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) from the injured list on Friday while placing third baseman Yoan Moncada on it with a back ailment, the team announced before its game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Moncada, 27, was off to a fast start after playing in the WBC this spring. He was 12 for 39 with two home runs and four doubles before tweaking his back recently. Like Jimenez, Moncada has appeared on the injured list several times over the past few seasons but the team doesn't view this injury as a serious one.

Jimenez returns to the lineup after tweaking his left hamstring while running the bases opening week. He was 4 for 20 with two doubles before going down.

The team also recalled lefty Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte while optioning righty Jesse Scholtens.

Additinally, they claimed INF/OF Nick Solak off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Meanwhile, righty Matt Foster (right flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Across the diamond, the Orioles recalled righties Yennier Cano and Spenser Watkins from Triple-A Norfolk. To make room on the roster, they placed lefty Keegan Akin on the Paternity List while optioning lefty Cole Irvin to Triple-A Norfolk.