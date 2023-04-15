The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

He had been out since jamming his left thumb on a headfirst slide into third base on Opening Day on March 30. Nootbaar is in the starting lineup, batting seventh, for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nootbaar, 25, batted .228 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs in 108 games with the Cardinals last season.

To make room on the 26-man roster, St. Louis optioned Juan Yepez to Triple-A Memphis. Yepez, 25, appeared in three games for the Cardinals and batted .333 with one home run and one RBI.

