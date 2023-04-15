The Los Angeles Angels have called up shortstop Zach Neto, their first-round pick from the 2022 draft, and sent David Fletcher to Triple-A Salt Lake, the team announced Saturday.

Neto, 22, will be the first 2022 draft pick to debut in the majors -- after only 44 minor league games with Double-A Rocket City in which he hit .322/.408/.529 with three home runs in 27 at-bats this season. He's expected to take over at shortstop full-time.

He was the 13th selection in last year's draft. After signing, Neto, rated as the No. 84 prospect in all of baseball by ESPN entering this season, started at the Double-A level in 2022, hitting .320 in 122 at-bats.

Fletcher, who is making $6 million in his sixth season with the Angels, is hitting just .125 with 1 RBI through eight games.

In another roster move, the Angels moved right-hander Chris Rodriguez to the 60-day injured list.