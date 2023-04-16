HOUSTON -- Texas Rangers' right-hander Jon Gray left Saturday night's game against the Houston Astros in the third inning after being hit on his throwing elbow by a line drive.

The team said he had a bruised right forearm and would continue to be monitored.

There were no outs in the bottom of the third when Houston catcher Yainer Diaz hit a comebacker that bounced off Gray's elbow.

He shook his arm and winced right after being hit and before manager Bruce Bochy and a trainer came to the mound to check on him. After being checked out by the trainer and wiggling his fingers, he threw a couple of warmup pitches.

He soon stopped throwing and talked to the trainer for a bit longer before leaving the game.

Gray was replaced by Cole Ragans with the Rangers leading 2-0.