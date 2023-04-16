BOSTON -- The Red Sox bullpen has taken another hit.

Right-hander Chris Martin has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The moves comes after manager Alex Cora said Martin got imaging done on a sore biceps and shoulder.

To take Martin's place, the Red Sox called up Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester, where he has a 10.80 ERA in three games, striking out five in five innings.

Boston's bullpen ranks second in baseball with 64 reliever innings, behind only the Oakland Athletics. The group is already dealing with health issues, with Joely Rodriguez and Zack Kelly on the 15-day injured list.