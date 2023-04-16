The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Hanser Alberto on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left quad.

The team also called up outfielder Adam Haseley from Triple-A and designated Nick Solak for assignment.

Alberto had been playing third base for Yoán Moncada, who went on the injured list Friday with a back ailment. Jake Burger was in the starting lineup at third for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Alberto, 30, is batting .211 (4-for-19) with one home run and four RBIs in eight games this season.

Haseley, 27, is hitting .229 with two home runs, four RBIs and three steals in 14 games with Charlotte. Last year, he played in 14 games with the White Sox, with five singles in 21 at-bats.

The White Sox had claimed Solak, 28, off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Friday. He had 974 plate appearances for the Texas Rangers over the past four seasons, hitting .252 with 21 home runs, 93 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.

Reuters contributed to this report.