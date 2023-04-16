The New York Mets are recalling Brett Baty, their top infield prospect, according to multiple reports.

Baty is expected to join the Mets on Monday in Los Angeles for the start of their three-game series against the Dodgers, per multiple reports.

Coming out of spring training, Baty opened the season at Triple-A Syracuse. In nine games, he is hitting .400 with five homers, 15 RBIs, seven walks and nine strikeouts.

Baty, a third baseman, is the No. 2 prospect in the Mets' system and No. 20 overall, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Eduardo Escobar, who has started 12 of the Mets' 15 games at third base entering Sunday, has scuffled at the plate, hitting .114 with one homer and six RBIs.

Baty, 23, also has been working in the outfield and could plug in at designated hitter, too.

The Mets selected him with the 12th pick of the first round of the 2019 MLB draft after his senior season at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, where he hit .615 with a nation-leading 19 home runs and 50 RBIs that year.

He made his major league debut last Aug. 17 and appeared in 11 games with the Mets, hitting .184 with two homers and five RBIs in 11 games. His season ended that month when he underwent right thumb surgery to repair a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament.

Reuters contributed to this report.