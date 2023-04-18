Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom was removed from his start Monday night against the Royals in Kansas City due to right wrist soreness.

The team called the move precautionary and said deGrom will continue to be evaluated.

DeGrom had spun four hitless innings before departing, striking out five and walking one. Dane Dunning replaced him.

DeGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers this offseason after a decorated tenure with the Mets. Injuries, though, have been a problem for the 34-year-old. He missed the first four months of last season with a stress reaction in his shoulder, and injuries had limited him to 224⅓ innings over the past three seasons entering 2023.

He also had a minor setback at the start of the spring after feeling some tightness on his left side.

He entered Monday's start 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.