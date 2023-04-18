CHICAGO -- Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper took another step in his rehab from Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, participating in batting practice off teammate Ranger Suarez before going through another round of defensive drills at first base.

"Grateful for every day," Harper said after the workout. "Trying to get back as quick as possible but as smart as possible. Not taking my time -- but doing it right."

Harper, 30, hasn't put an exact timetable on returning after injuring his left elbow last season, but it's becoming clear it'll be earlier than originally announced. He had surgery in November with a goal of returning in July, but he's on pace for a first-half comeback, potentially at first base. Teammate Rhys Hoskins is out for the season, opening up a new position for Harper.