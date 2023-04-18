Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery and be sidelined into the 2024 season, according to multiple reports.

The Rays placed Springs on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow flexor strain Tuesday.

Springs departed his start against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday after three innings because of an elbow issue that the team initially hoped was nothing more than inflammation. However, he underwent further tests that revealed the injury was more serious.

Springs, 30, had emerged as one of baseball's best left-handers with the Rays, after hanging on the fringes of the big leagues for several years. He threw 13 scoreless innings in his first two starts this season and is 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings.

Springs' move to the IL was made retroactive to Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled right-hander Taj Bradley from Triple-A Durham.