The Cleveland Guardians called up top infield prospect Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday and optioned right-hander Hunter Gaddis to Triple-A.

Rocchio, a shortstop, is rated as the game's No. 64 overall prospect by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

A switch-hitter, Rocchio, 22, batted .344/.414/.459 with 10 RBIs in 70 plate appearances at Columbus this season.

Rocchio, who signed with the Guardians as an international prospect out of Venezuela in 2017, was called up because Amed Rosario (back) and Tyler Freeman (shoulder) are day-to-day. All three shortstops took part in infield practice before Wednesday afternoon's game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park but none of them started.

Rocchio got off to a slow start at Double-A Akron last season but was promoted to Triple-A for the last five weeks of the season. At Columbus, he hit .234/.298/.387 in 33 games. Overall in 2022, Rocchio hit .257 with 18 homers, 64 RBIs and 14 steals.

Gaddis, 25, is 0-1 with a 7.64 ERA in four starts this season.