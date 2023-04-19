A day after being placed on the injured list because of elbow inflammation, New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco received an injection and will be reevaluated in three to five days, the team said Wednesday.

In other moves, the Mets activated reliever Tommy Hunter off the 15-day injured list after he recovered from back spasms and optioned RHP Denyi Reyes to Triple-A Syracuse, where they intend to get him stretched out into a starting pitcher.

Hunter, 36, made just two relief appearances this season and has an 11.25 ERA.

Mets manager Buck Showalter declined to say what was causing the elbow inflammation with the 36-year-old Carrasco, who felt soreness during a side session between starts this week. An examination confirmed swelling in the elbow and he was sent back to New York. He was put on the IL retroactive to April 16.

Joey Lucchesi likely will start when Carrasco's turn in the rotation comes up next. Lucchesi, 29, is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Syracuse.

Carrasco, who is 0-2 with an 8.56 ERA in three outings, joined right-hander Justin Verlander (upper back) and left-hander Jose Quintana (ribs) among Mets starters on the IL. Tylor Megill and David Peterson have been filling in since the start of the season, and Jose Butto was called up from the minors to make a spot start Sunday in Oakland.

Verlander, who threw a bullpen session Tuesday, is expected to throw live batting practice Sunday and could make a rehab start as soon as April 28, Showalter said.

Reyes, 26, has been a bright star out of the bullpen for the Mets in the early going. He has yet to give up a run and has allowed just three hits over five appearances and 6⅓ innings.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.