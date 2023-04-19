Aaron Judge robs Shohei Ohtani of a home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits a whole lot of home runs. On Wednesday night, he managed to take one away -- from Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, of all people.

With one out and the bases empty in the first inning at Yankee Stadium, Ohtani launched a 3-2 pitch to deep center field. Judge managed to time his leap perfectly and, using every inch of his 6-foot-7 frame, robbed Ohtani of a home run.

It would have been Ohtani's fifth home run of the season -- and would have tied Judge's total so far.