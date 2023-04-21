NEW YORK -- Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will be out for "a couple more weeks" after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain during his rehab assignment.

"He's doing pretty well," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "He's getting around well, but there's something there."

Donaldson's return appeared to be imminent before the setback. The former MVP planned to be with the Double-A Somerset Patriots for a day, but left the game after five innings and three at-bats upon experiencing tightness.

Upon returning from his rehab assignment, Donaldson underwent an MRI.

"I'm bummed out," Donaldson said. "I felt like it was going to be any day now."

Donaldson has struggled in his time with the Yankees, hitting .125 with a home run, an RBI and two runs this season. Last year, Donaldson hit .222 with 15 homers.

The injury bug continues to strike the Yankees, with Giancarlo Stanton out with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, in addition to Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas all missing time.

There are positive signs, however, with Harrison Bader setting off for a rehab assignment with the Patriots. Boone said it will take Bader "a few weeks" to build him back up to playing nine innings.