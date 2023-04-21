Drew Smyly's perfect game bid ends as he and catcher Yan Gomes collide attempting to field a ball in the eighth inning. (0:45)

CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly lost a perfect game bid when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in the Chicago Cubs' 13-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Cody Bellinger went deep for the second straight day and third time this season against his former team. Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom also connected.

Smyly (2-1) struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings. He threw 68 of his season-high 103 pitches for strikes.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly, left, collides with catcher Yan Gomes while attempting to field a ground ball, costing Smyly his bid for a perfect game during the eighth inning of Friday's shutout win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. AP Photo/Erin Hooley

David Peralta accounted for Los Angeles' only baserunner against Smyly on a 32.9 mph leadoff dribbler in the eighth that trickled between third base and the mound. Smyly and Yan Gomes each went for the grounder, and the catcher tumbled over the pitcher as the left-hander picked up the ball.

Smyly was checked by manager David Ross and an athletic trainer, but the pitcher stayed in the game. He retired Miguel Vargas on a popup to third and struck out James Outman before he was pulled by Ross.

Smyly received a thunderous ovation from the crowd of 30,381 as he made his way to the dugout at Wrigley Field.

There have been 23 perfect games, including Don Larsen's in the World Series. Seattle's Félix Hernández pitched the last in 2012.

Jeremiah Estrada finished a one-hitter for Chicago. Nick Madrigal robbed Jason Heyward with a diving grab at second base for the final out.

The Cubs became the second team to score double-digit runs six times in its first 19 games, matching the 1885 Chicago White Stockings.

The Dodgers lost for the fourth time in six games. Julio Urías (3-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings after losing to the Cubs in his previous start.

Chicago broke open the game with seven runs in the fifth inning. Wisdom hit a three-run shot for his ninth homer. Mancini singled in Bellinger before Hoerner hit a drive to left for his first homer of the season.