Miami Marlins star right-hander Sandy Alcantara is dealing with biceps tendinitis and will miss his scheduled start against the host Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Alcantara, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, isn't the only Marlins pitcher dealing with injuries. He joins left-hander Trevor Rogers (left biceps strain) and right-hander Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) on the sideline.

With Alcantara temporarily out, left-hander Devin Smeltzer (0-1, 14.40 ERA) will start the opener of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88).

The Marlins are hopeful that Alcantara will avoid the injured list and is available to pitch during the team's next series against Atlanta Braves that starts Monday night.

Alcantara, 27, is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA in four games this season.