Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Monday.

Rays manager Kevin Cash made the surgery decision official before Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Springs was moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who specializes in the elbow ligament replacement procedure, will operate.

The 30-year-old Springs went 2-0 with an 0.56 ERA during the Rays' 13-0 start.

He departed after throwing two pitches in the fourth inning April 13 against the Boston Red Sox. After throwing a 79.8 mph changeup and a 83.5 mph slider, Springs looked at his hand and elbow.

His injury was initially diagnosed as ulnar nerve inflammation before further testing revealed the issue was more serious.

Springs went 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 games (25 starts) last season, his first in the Rays' rotation. He signed a four-year, $31 million contract in January.

