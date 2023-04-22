Carlos Santana lifts a fastball to left-center field to score Andrew McCutchen from first base to give the Pirates a 4-2 lead. (0:31)

Manager Derek Shelton's contract was extended by the Pittsburgh Pirates after the team's 14-7 start -- its best start since 1992.

Shelton's contract was set to expire after the season. The Pirates announced the new deal Saturday but did not specify a length.

"It shows what we're doing and how we're doing it is working," Shelton said.

Shelton entered the season with a 142-242 record over three years.

"I am very excited to have a chance to continue to work with him," general manager Ben Cherington told reporters. "I really believe that he's the right person for the job. He's worked tirelessly for over three years now to help put us in a stronger position to win."

Entering Saturday, the Pirates rank fifth in the majors -- and second in the National League -- with 107 runs scored. They are seeking their first six-game winning streak since July 2018 on Saturday when they host the Cincinnati Reds.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.