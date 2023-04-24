ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has left his team's road trip with neck discomfort, manager Dusty Baker announced before Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baker said Alvarez has had the problem for about a week.

"We decided to send him to go get examined," Baker said. "Hopefully it's not too bad. So, we'll see."

Baker is hopeful that Alvarez can avoid going on the injured list.

"We don't think so," Baker said. "We hope not. We just have to see after he sees the doctor."

Houston is already without lineup regulars Chas McCormick, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley.

Alvarez is hitting .253 with six homers and 27 RBIs. He hit late go-ahead homers in the first two games of the Astros' weekend sweep of the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez, who has eight multi-RBI games, added a game-tying two-run single in the eighth inning of Sunday's series finale.

Baker said it has not been determined if Alvarez will return for the final two games of the road series with the Rays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.